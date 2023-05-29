Saturday evening was a heartbreaking one for all involved with Coventry City Football Club.

Sure, in a few weeks' time, when the dust has settled, the club's staff, players and supporters can reflect on what has truly been a remarkable campaign for the Sky Blues, and all involved can be proud of their achievements.

Mark Robins did a brilliant job guiding the Sky Blues to the play-off final.

But, with the result still so fresh, and the feeling of missing out on Premier League football still so raw, for now, disappointment will still surely be lingering.

What has Matty Godden said after Coventry City's play-off heartbreak?

One of the Sky Blues players to take to social media in the aftermath of the match has been forward Matty Godden.

Godden started the match on the bench, but his introduction at half-time to form a strike partnership alongside Viktor Gyokeres completely turned the game on its head.

Godden also scored one of the Sky Blues' five converted penalties during the shootout that they would go on to lose.

Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, Godden wrote: "Struggling with what to say."

"The toughest way to lose and gutted for the fans, that we couldn’t get it done.

"Extremely proud of the whole club and honoured to share a pitch with these lads and represent this club on the biggest stage.

"We will come again next year!! @coventrycityfcofficial 💙💙💙."

What is next for Coventry City?

Naturally, after Saturday's heartbreaking defeat, Coventry City's attention must now turn to the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

The Sky Blues can perhaps take heart from the fact that Luton were defeated in the play-offs last season and came again this campaign. However, it looks set to be a tough summer for the Sky Blues.

Viktor Gyokeres' contract runs out in 2024.

The likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer have attracted plenty of attention after a fine campaign, and with one year left on both of their current deals with the club, it could well be that they depart this summer.

That is, of course, if no new deals can be agreed with the duo.

Can Coventry City get promoted next season?

It remains to be seen, but with Mark Robins at the helm, they certainly have a chance at getting into or at the very least challenging for the play-off places.

In all honesty, much may depend on whether or not Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer remain, and if they do not, which players the Sky Blues replace them with.

It also remains to be seen what sort of investment will occur at the club over the next few months, with new owner Doug King set for his first summer transfer window in charge.