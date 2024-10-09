Experienced striker Matty Godden's five-year spell at Coventry City came to an end in the summer when he signed for League One side Charlton Athletic.

The 33-year-old scored 14 goals in 26 league appearances as the Sky Blues won promotion to the Championship during the curtailed 2019/20 campaign, and Charlton supporters will be hoping that he can enjoy similar success at the end of his debut season at The Valley.

Godden was part of the Coventry side that reached the Championship play-off final in 2023, and he also featured during their narrow FA Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester United last season.

He has been a reliable source of goals in the EFL for Stevenage, Peterborough United, and Coventry since leaving non-league side Ebbsfleet United in 2016, and recently revealed that he wants to hit the 200-goal mark during his time at Charlton in an interview with London News Online.

Matty Godden's League One stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 82 31 6

"I don't set targets but while I am here I am close to the 200-goal mark, so that is one thing I do have in my head," said Godden.

"That's one thing I said to Alex Mitchell: 'I want 200 goals this season if I can'. I think I'm in the low 180s at the moment."

How is Matty Godden getting on at Charlton Athletic?

After he had scored 32 goals in the Championship for Coventry across the last four seasons, Charlton signed Godden following the departure of League One Golden Boot winner Alfie May to Birmingham City.

It was reported that Oxford United were also keen on signing the forward, but he ended up signing for the club that he used to watch at The Valley as a youngster instead.

Godden missed the opening day victory over Wigan Athletic through injury, before making his debut from the bench during the dramatic win against Leyton Orient in Charlton's first home game of the season.

He scored his first goal for the club in just his second appearance, with a well-executed diving header to put the seal on a 2-0 victory against Bolton Wanderers at The Valley.

His next goal came against Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy, when he turned home Daniel Kanu's low cross to extend the Addicks' lead at The Abbey Stadium.

After coming off the bench with Charlton 3-0 down away at Bristol Rovers, Godden provided an assist for Alex Mitchell and scored a consolation goal himself to make the result slightly more respectable for the visitors.

His best moment in a Charlton shirt so far came against promotion favourites Birmingham last weekend, when he swivelled to turn home Josh Edwards' long-throw in front of the Covered End, ensuring that Nathan Jones' side would end a run of three straight defeats and put themselves level on points with sixth place in the table.

Nathan Jones seems to be happy with his new striker

Stevenage are the only team in the top-half of League One to have scored fewer goals than Charlton so far this season, so it is a positive sign that Godden has now scored in both of the Addicks' last two games.

Charlton also have Daniel Kanu, Tyreece Campbell, Gassan Ahadme, Chuks Aneke, and Miles Leaburn as forward options, while Danny Hylton is yet to make an appearance since joining as a player-coach on a short-term deal, so Jones has a number of players to choose from up front.

However, it seems as though Godden is likely to be in the starting line-up again when Stockport County, who are in the top-six above Charlton on goal difference, visit The Valley after the international break, following Jones' comments in his post-match interview with London News Online after the Birmingham game.

"We brought him (Godden) in - and spent a lot of money on him - and he is quality," said Jones.

"That is what he brings. We lost Alfie May, so we had to replace those goals. We believe we have done that with Matty Godden."

With four goals from ten appearances in all competitions so far, it would probably be fair to say that Godden's move to Charlton has gone to plan so far.