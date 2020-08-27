Matty Cash’s potential involvement in Nottingham Forest transfer agreement becomes clearer

Matty Cash is not part of the deal between Luke Freeman and Nottingham Forest, with the midfielder set to move on loan to the City Ground for the 2020/21 season.

Freeman is currently undergoing a medical at the City Ground ahead of a season-long loan move from Sheffield United, as per BBC Nottingham Sport.

The midfielder has started only three times in the Premier League for the Blades since joining from Queens Park Rangers last summer, and now looks to set to depart Bramall Lane on a temporary basis.

The Blades have been in pursuit of Forest defender Matty Cash this summer, and it has been previously reported that any deal between the two clubs for the full-back will include Freeman as part of it.

But with Freeman set to move on loan to Forest rather than on a permanent basis, Paul Taylor of The Athletic has clarified the situation, revealing that Cash is not directly involved in this particular deal.

The impending arrival of Freeman has delighted Forest fans, with the midfielder proving himself to be a quality player at Championship level for QPR.

The 28-year-old scored eight goals and registered six assists for the R’s in the 2018/19 Championship campaign, and will look to replicate that form for Sabri Lamouchi’s side next season.

The Verdict

This is a very interesting development.

If Freeman was joining on a permanent basis, then you perhaps would have expected to see Cash move in the opposite direction.

But Forest seem to have kept hold of his services as well as securing Freeman on a loan deal, which is an excellent piece of business.

It will be interesting to see whether United make an offer solely involving money, now.