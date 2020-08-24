Fresh Premier League interest emerges in Nottingham Forest player

Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash has been shortlisted as an option for Aston Villa this summer, with the Midlands club looking to strengthen their options at right-back ahead of 2020/21.

Cash has been in excellent form for Forest since the appointment of Sabri Lamouchi, who took the brave decision of transforming the attack-minded midfielder into a full-back.

According to a report from Football Insider, Villa are set to get involved in the race to sign Cash from Nottingham Forest this summer.

There’s reportedly interest from West Ham United, Sheffield United and Fulham in the right-back, but the 23-year-old, who is valued at £15m, is seemingly a target for Dean Smith.

Cash made 42 appearances in the Championship last season, adapting well to Lamouchi’s new role for him and helping Forest into play-off contention.

The Reds looked set on finishing in the top-six for large parts of the run-in, but missed out in dramatic fashion on the final day.

For Cash, he registered three goals and a further five assists, with his strike in a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion showing fantastic technique and just how far forward the full-back likes to play.

The Verdict

There’s so much to like about Matty Cash.

He’s everything you look for in a modern-day full-back, whilst his previous spells in midfield do mean that he’d be a versatile addition to many squads.

For Villa, he’s exactly the type of player Smith should be looking to sign, but with so many Premier League rivals in the mix, a deal might not be so easy to do.

