Matty Cash sends passionate message to Nottingham Forest fans amid Aston Villa departure

Matty Cash has sent a passionate message to Nottingham Forest supporters following the completion of his move to Aston Villa.

After being released by Wycombe Wanderers as a teenager, Cash was given a second chance in football by Forest, who offered him a contract after impressing at the FAB Football Academy.

A natural midfielder whilst coming through the ranks at the Nigel Doughty Academy, Cash made his first-team debut on the opening day of the 2016/17 season, in a 4-3 win over Burton Albion.

Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club? Kilmarnock Rangers Middlesbrough Sunderland

Fast forward nearly five years, and Cash leaves the City Ground after making 141 appearances for the club, and departs having established himself as arguably the best right-back in the Championship.

The 23-year-old was converted into a right-back in pre-season following an injury to Tendayi Darikwa, and went on to win Forest’s Player of the Season award after a magnificent campaign.

But following the Reds’ capitulation last season and their failure to win promotion to the Premier League, Cash has now moved to Aston Villa in a deal which could rise to £16million.

After weeks of speculation, the deal has been completed, and Cash has now sent a powerful message from his Instagram page following his City Ground departure.

In that message, Cash took time to thank the supporters, the manager and his backroom staff, his teammates, and academy manager Gary Brazil.

The Verdict

Cash can leave Forest with his head held high.

He was a fantastic servant to the club and always gave everything for the Reds, and he fully deserves his chance to shine in the Premier League.

He clearly has a lot of respect and love for the club who gave him a chance to become a professional footballer, and Forest fans will keep an eye on his career going forward.