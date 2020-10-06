Matty Cash sends one-word message after player’s Nottingham Forest departure is confirmed

Nuno da Costa completed a move away from Nottingham Forest on Deadline Day, with the 29-year-old joining Royal Excel Mouscron on loan for the remainder of the season.

The attacker joined Forest from RC Strasbourg back in January, as the Reds looked to provide cover for Lewis Grabban after Rafa Mir returned to parent club Wolves following a disappointing loan spell.

The 29-year-old failed to make an impact during his time at the City Ground, though, making 13 appearances and failing to score a single goal for the Reds.

In fact, da Costa did find the net for Forest during his time on Trentside, scoring an own goal against Stoke City on the final day of last season, as Forest slipped out of the play-off places.

Da Costa has made three appearances for the Reds this term, making starts against Barnsley and QPR as well as coming on as a substitute against Bristol City on Saturday.

But now, the Cape Verdean forward has joined Royal Excel Mouscron on loan for the remainder of the campaign – the Belgian side also have the obligation to buy the player at the end of his loan spell.

Da Costa has since sent a farewell message to Forest supporters on Instagram, with Matty Cash calling the player a “legend” following his City Ground exit.

The Verdict

Da Costa was unable to make an impression on Trentside.

He didn’t hit the ground running at Forest, and it seems to have been a bit of a panic-buy looking back.

His future at Forest now looks to be over, and he will be looking to earn a new lease of life over in Belgium.