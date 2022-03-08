Matty Cash sends message to Ryan Yates after Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup win over Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates has received Premier League encouragement from a former Red.

Yates played a pivotal role in Forest’s progression to the quarter finals of the FA Cup on Monday night.

His 37th minute strike put Steve Cooper’s side ahead after falling 1-0 behind within the first 15 minutes of the game.

That goal ended up being the decider as Forest ran out 2-1 winners over Huddersfield Town.

Matty Cash has responded to Yates following the goal.

Yates posted to Instagram a message of celebration after the game with multiple pictures of the night.

Cash’s comment of encouragement will come as a nice confidence boost after such a great game for the club.

“My guyyyy on fire!!!” wrote Cash (see below).

Cash played for Forest from 2016 to 2020, making over 120 appearances for the club before securing a move to Aston Villa.

The win sees Forest into their first cup quarter final since 1996 when the Reds faced Bayern Munich in the UEFA Cup.

Forest will host Premier League outfit Liverpool to rekindle an old rivalry from the 1980’s.

The two will meet on March 20.

The Verdict

Yates’ performance receiving this kind of recognition is a nice moment for him.

He played alongside Cash during his time with the club so it is also nice to see the two share this moment.

Forest ended Huddersfield’s unbeaten record in all competitions to add yet another string to their bow in this year’s FA Cup.

Liverpool will be a whole new test, but the team will have the belief they can take on anyway given their run so far.