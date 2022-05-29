Matty Cash sends message to Nottingham Forest supporters ahead of play-off final v Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium this afternoon.

The Reds have produced an incredible turnaround from where they were, and how they were playing, when Steve Cooper stepped into the dugout at the City Ground.

The Terriers stand in between them and a place in the Premier League, after pipping Forest to third place on the final day of the season and seeing off Luton Town at the semi final stage.

Matty Cash was an integral part of the Forest side that agonisingly missed out on the play-offs in 2019/20 and the Poland international took to Twitter to send his support to Reds supporters.

He wrote: “All the best today @NFFC.

“Get the club back to where it belongs.”

Cash made 141 appearances for Forest before signing for Aston Villa at the beginning of 2020/21.

The 24-year-old has stepped up to the top-flight very well and would cherish the experience of returning to the City Ground as an opposition player next season.

Cash would probably struggle to get into Cooper’s side for the final given Djed Spence’s sky high performance levels this season ahead of what is the most lucrative game in domestic football.

Forest’s first trip to the new Wembley Stadium is set to be some occasion with the Terriers planning to spoil the party.

The Verdict

Cash has probably transitioned into regular Premier League football better than most people expected, and he has an important role to play in attack under Steven Gerrard.

Sabri Lamouchi deserves a lot of credit for accelerating Cash’s development as a right back in 2019/20 and coming so close with a squad that was not of the same standard as the one at Cooper’s disposal.

Forest will have to be patient at Wembley, but the big pitch will suit them more than the Terriers, with intelligent technicians like James Garner and Philip Zinckernagel more than capable of unpicking a low block to create shooting opportunities.