Matty Cash reveals why his goal for Nottingham Forest against West Brom was extra special

Matty Cash has undoubtedly been one of Nottingham Forest’s most important players this season, with the 22-year-old going from strength to strength under Sabri Lamouchi.

The homegrown star was converted into a right-back in pre-season, with the natural winger quickly adapting to life in a more defensive-minded position.

Cash has been a regular for the Reds under Lamouchi this term, making 39 appearances across all competitions and chipping in with three goals and four assists.

The flying full-back always looks a threat going forward – perhaps to be expected from a player who is used to playing higher up on the flanks – and there’s one goal in particular that stands out from the rest.

Cash scored an unstoppable goal against automatic promotion contenders West Brom in mid-February, salvaging a late point for Forest in a fiery 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns.

It snatched an invaluable point for the Reds, and if they had lost that, then it could have really knocked the stuffing out of them in their push for promotion.

But Cash – speaking to Forest’s official Twitter page – has revealed why that goal was that extra bit special on a personal level.

He said: “It was obviously a great moment. It all happened so quickly. Because my uncle is a West Brom fan, I think that goal hurt him inside a little bit.

“The away end as well – I heard them roaring so I thought ‘you know what, I’m going to go over there and celebrate with them’.

“So yeah, it was a great moment.”

The Verdict

Cash’s goal that afternoon was unstoppable and it shows just how useful he can be in the final third.

His transition from right-wing to right-back has been tremendous, and it speaks volumes that clubs the size of AC Milan were said to be interested in January.

Under Lamouchi, he has turned into a real star and he has a huge amount of potential, that’s for sure.