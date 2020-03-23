Matty Cash reflects on key Nottingham Forest adaptation

Matty Cash is just one of several Nottingham Forest players who have all made real strides of improvement since Sabri Lamouchi arrived at the City Ground in the summer.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a positive campaign under Aitor Karanka and Martin O’Neill in 2018/19, scoring eight goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.

In the latter stages of pre-season, though, Cash was converted into a right-back, following a ligament injury to Tendayi Darikwa that ruled him out of action ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Cash has been hugely impressive since turning into a full-back, though, with the homegrown star establishing himself as one of the best in the Championship in his position.

He has improved in his one-on-one defensive work, whilst also looking dangerous going forward after chipping in with three goals and four assists this term.

Speaking in a Q&A session on Forest’s official Twitter page, Cash answered a question concerning his transition from right-wing to right-back.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed it to be fair. As a winger, you’ve got to try and create goals and score goals, but the difference for me now is that I’ve got to try and stop goals as a defender.

“Obviously I like to get forward when I can and try to create chances and score goals, but my main objective now is to try and keep clean sheets and help the back-four and goalie to do that.”

The Verdict

Whenever he plays, Cash looks like he’s playing at right-back for a number of years, making his adaptation all the more impressive.

He was always going to be comfortable and dangerous going forward having grown up as an out-and-out winger, but it’s defensively where he’s caught so much attention.

His tackling is fantastic, his positioning has just got better and better, and he loves a battle too.

If Forest don’t win promotion this season, then it will be so hard for them to keep hold of him beyond this term.