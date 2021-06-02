Matty Cash reacts as Nottingham Forest player’s departure is confirmed

Nottingham Forest have recently released their retained list for the upcoming 2021/22 season, with a number of players leaving the club.

One of those that is heading for the exit door at The City Ground is Michael Dawson, which will bring an end to the defender’s three-year spell with the Reds.

He first signed for the club back in 1997, before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2005. But he returned to Nottingham Forest in 2018, after a spell with Hull City.

Dawson found regular game time hard to come by in his second spell at The City Ground though, and didn’t make a single appearance in this year’s campaign, as Forest avoided relegation in a league campaign that they’ll be keen to put behind them.

Former Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash took to Twitter to react to Dawson’s departure, and labelled his former Reds team-mate as a ‘legend’.

What a legend ❤️ https://t.co/nUr3tvgitK — Matty Cash (@mattycash622) June 2, 2021

Cash made 141 appearances for Nottingham Forest, before departing in favour of a move to Premier League side Aston Villa, where he has gone on to make 28 appearances for Dean Smith’s side in the 2020/21 campaign.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping that they can show much-needed improvement and get off to a positive start to the new Championship season, which is set to get under way in August.

The Verdict:

It’s great to see Cash acknowledging Dawson’s contribution at Nottingham Forest.

Dawson has had an important role to play off-the-field in the 2020/21 season, with the defender’s game time being restricted in recent seasons.

Cash certainly isn’t wrong that Dawson is a legend, and it’ll be interesting to see what route he takes moving forwards, as I could definitely see him moving into coaching/management in future seasons.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a club that is challenging for promotion into the Championship to take a punt on Dawson ahead of the new league campaign.