‘I would be sceptical’ – 28-year-old as potential Cash replacement at Nottingham Forest? The verdict

The future of Matty Cash at Nottingham Forest is something that certainly remains in limbo, as interest grows in the player.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a superb campaign for the Reds after being converted into a right-back by Sabri Lamouchi, and his impressive form has seen several Premier League sides linked with a move.

If Matty Cash did leave Forest, it would leave Lamouchi with a dilemma on how to fill the void in the right-back slot.

The club do have 28-year-old Tendayi Darikwa waiting in the wings to fill the gap, but he’s hardly featured under Lamouchi and it’s uncertain whether he will be utilised moving forwards.

With that in mind, do you think Darikwa is good enough to be the consistent Forest right-back if Cash did depart?

The team here at FLW debate…..

Louie Chandler

I would be sceptical about Darikwa’s abilities to step up in Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

After all, if he were good enough to be their starting right back, Matty Cash would not have been converted from a winger to a defender for that very purpose.

However, times are going to be tough for teams this summer and if Lamouchi thinks it makes economical sense for Darikwa to step up to the first team in order to strengthen other areas instead, then I think you have to back him.

Looking at their squad though and if Cash does leave, then I cannot see too many positions that should be a higher priority.

Alfie Burns

We know he’s good enough, it’s just whether he’s at Cash’s level.

Then again, not many are quite at the level of the 22-year-old, who will take some replacing like-for-like.

For me, though, I’d be going with Darikwa and focusing on spending any money Cash raises elsewhere in the squad.

Forest are short at the top of the pitch and money needs to be spent on their attacking options.

Darikwa means Cash doesn’t really need replacing, which saves Forest a few quid.

George Dagless

It’s hard to say really.

He had decent spells as the Forest right-back but Cash has shown an extra level since moving there and so for him to come back in and try and do the same will be the challenge that potentially awaits him.

For me, I think Forest will look at other right-back options than starting with Darikwa and whether that means he wants to leave remains to be seen.

Carl Jenkinson is there and I wonder whether he might get a bit more of a look in for next season.