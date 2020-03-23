Matty Cash makes bold Henri Lansbury claim that may surprise Nottingham Forest fans

Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash has identified Henri Lansbury as one of the best players he has ever played with, whilst speaking in a Q&A session on Twitter.

The 29-year-old signed for Forest from Arsenal in the summer of 2012, after spending time on loan at the likes of Scunthorpe United, Watford, Norwich City and West Ham United.

The creative midfielder was a popular figure for the majority of his time on Trentside, scoring 33 goals in over 150 appearances for the Reds during a five-year stay at the City Ground.

After a disappointing season under Philippe Montanier, though, Lansbury left Forest in 2017, joining Aston Villa before winning promotion from the Championship with the West Midlands side last season.

Cash made his first-team debut for Forest in that season under Montanier, and despite it being Lansbury’s last season in a Forest shirt, he clearly made an impression on the homegrown star.

Answering questions from supporters on Forest’s official Twitter page, Cash spoke about how he feels Lansbury is one of the best players he’s ever played with to date.

He said: “There’s been a few to be fair and I can’t really nail one down, but I’d say when Henri Lansbury was here at the time I was coming through, he was a brilliant player.

“Everyone looked up to him because he had that natural ability.”

The Verdict

There is no denying that Lansbury is a really talented player, but when the going got tough for Forest, he went missing and his attitude certainly came into question.

When Forest were flying though, the midfielder really stood out and scored plenty of goals whilst chipping in with plenty of assists.

Now struggling for game time at Villa, it remains to be seen whether he moves on and joins another club in the summer.