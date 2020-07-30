Matty Cash issues upbeat Nottingham Forest message ahead of 2020/21 season

Nottingham Forest’s league campaign ended in a hugely frustrating manner, as they missed out on a top-six finish in the final minute of the Championship season.

The Reds were well on course to book their spot in the play-offs, but a shock defeat to Stoke City on the final day of the season saw Swansea City beat them to sixth-spot, after they thrashed Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

It condemned Sabri Lamouchi’s side to yet another season in the Championship, much to the frustration of the players and the club’s supporters.

The silence from members of the squad has been evident since the defeat to Stoke, which show that it’s clearly impacted them.

One player that caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Reds was Matty Cash, with the full-back being a regular in Sabri Lamouchi’s team throughout this year’s campaign.

Cash made 45 appearances for Nottingham Forest during the 2019/20 season, and chipped in with three goals and five assists in total for the club this term.

The 22-year-old took to social media to issue his thoughts on the club missing out on a top-six finish, and remained upbeat heading into the future with the Reds.

After reflecting on the past week and taking time to understand what happend , I just want to say thank you to everyone for the continued support all season, you have been truly remarkable, we must move on from this now and stay positive ready for a massive season ahead, ❤️ #nffc pic.twitter.com/w31P75R34C — Matty Cash (@mattycash622) July 29, 2020

Cash has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest in the past, with West Ham United being long-term admirers of the full-back, and it’ll be interesting to see whether he remains with the club ahead of the new season.

The Verdict:

He’ll be gutted.

It’s clear to see that as well, as Cash has been one of the standout players for Nottingham Forest during the 2019/20 season, and he deserved to be playing his football in the Premier League next season.

I’ve been really impressed with his performances of late, and he’s shown that he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League in my eyes.

I’m not sure Nottingham Forest will be able to keep him at the club ahead of the new season, and if they are to lose him, then you have to imagine that their chances of winning promotion next term will be tougher without Cash in their team.