Matty Cash issues seven-word message to Nottingham Forest’s supporters

Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash has taken to Twitter to send a message to the club’s supporters regarding recent events.

The Reds’ clashes with Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City were all postponed following the EFL’s decision to suspend football until April.

Whilst Forest are set to return to action on April 4th, there is no guarantee that their showdown with arch-rivals Derby County will go ahead due to the ongoing situation in the United Kingdom.

Cash, who agreed a new three-and-a-half year deal with the Reds last November, has enjoyed a superb campaign to date in the Championship.

Under the guidance of Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi, the 22-year-old has been converted from a winger to a full-back and is now a mainstay in the club’s starting eleven.

As well as illustrating that he is more than capable of reading the game in a defensive sense, Cash has also provided an attacking threat in recent months which has resulted in him providing seven direct goal contributions in 36 league appearances.

With the Reds currently occupying fifth place in the Championship standings, the defender will be hoping to guide his side to a place in the play-offs when the season eventually resumes.

Reflecting on the situation that is currently having a major impact on the country on Twitter, Cash posted: “Stay healthy Reds, see you all soon.”

The Verdict

Whilst football plays a major role in the lives of many people, the decision to suspend the season is arguably the right call as it is important to put the health of players and supporters first.

When the campaign is given the go-ahead to restart, it will be intriguing to see whether Forest are able to build some much-needed momentum in their challenge for promotion.

Although a top-two finish is unlikely, there is no reason why the Reds cannot secure a return to the Premier League via the play-offs.

However, in order to have a chance of achieving this particular goal, Lamouchi will have to turn to the likes of Cash, Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban for inspiration during Forest’s remaining fixtures.