Matty Cash issues Nottingham Forest message that Reds fans will appreciate

Nottingham Forest’s incredible turnaround this season under Steve Cooper is gaining recognition from all over the footballing world.

Former flying right back at the City Ground Matty Cash has kicked on at Aston Villa since leaving the club and made his debut for the Poland national team at the back end of 2021.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter to share his reaction to the club’s recent form and Tuesday evening’s 3-0 win over Barnsley.

He wrote: “Forest boys on.

“Lovely to see.”

Forest boys on 🔥🔥 Lovely to see ❤️❤️ — Matty Cash (@mattycash622) January 25, 2022

It would have been interesting to see if Matty Cash would have kept his place in the Nottingham Forest team if Djed Spence was deputising to him at the club, such has been the devastating form of the Middlesbrough loanee this season.

The third goal really typified the refreshing signs of Cooper’s reign with Spence surging down the right flank to the byline from inside his own half, to cut back perfectly for Brennan Johnson to calmly side-foot the ball into the bottom corner.

Cash will not remember fondly the final day heartbreak Forest suffered in 2019/20, missing out on the top six due to a heavy defeat on the last game.

There are plenty of survivors from that group still present in the side who will be extra determined to make amends this term.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Steve Cook AFC Bournemouth Fulham West Brom Sheffield United

On points per game Middlesbrough still rank better than Forest, who would sit joint eighth in those standings with Coventry City.

There is a feeling that, because of their outstanding consistency over the last few months, Forest will cruise into a play-off spot in the coming months.

However, the reality is that they are going to have to really stay on top of their game and keep winning with such regularity to force their way into the top six.

Forest and Boro are two enormous clubs standing menacingly on the verge of the promotion conversation, while the likes of Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion worry about missing out on automatic promotion.

Fulham are running away with it but second place is certainly up for grabs and every club in and around the top six should fancy their chances of bursting into top two contention.