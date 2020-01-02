Matty Cash delivers passionate Nottingham Forest message following win over Blackburn Rovers

Matty Cash has sent a passionate message to Nottingham Forest fans on social media following the Reds’ 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

Forest moved up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table with a hard-fought victory at the City Ground, thanks to a goal from Joe Lolley and two from Lewis Grabban.

Lolley opened the scoring for the Reds in the 22nd minute and was then brought down for a penalty moments later, which allowed Grabban to make it 2-0.

Blackburn pulled one back before half-time with superb finish from Stewart Downing, but Grabban restored Forest’s two-goal advantage on 55 minutes with his 14th goal of the season – a fine header from Sammy Ameobi’s cross.

Joe Worrall diverted Elliott Bennett’s cross into his own net to set up a nervy finale, but Forest held on for their third successive victory, it was also the second time this season that they were able to score more than one goal in a league game at home.

Following the five-goal thriller at the City Ground, Cash took to social media to reflect on the result and sent a message to Forest fans via his personal Instagram account.

The Verdict

It was a very good performance from Nottingham Forest yesterday and the result should give the players a huge boost going into their next few matches.

A lot has been said about how Forest need to improve their home form, so back-to-back wins at the City Ground should give them more confidence and belief.

There’s still a long way to go this season, but Forest have now won their last three matches and are in a strong position in the table. The players must now make sure that they capitalise on this momentum and continue to pick up points.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.