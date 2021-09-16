Matthew Taylor expecting even more from Walsall star after positive showings

Walsall boss Matthew Taylor has backed Kieran Phillips to keep scoring as the season progresses.

Taylor has said that he hopes Phillips continues to improve in front of goal, having scored the winner against the Brighton U21s on Tuesday night. That put Phillips on two goals for the campaign so far.

“It used to be, back in my day, the Rothmans book,” said Taylor, via the Express & Star.

“Back in the Rothmans, it never said how close you scored from or what it looked like. It just said it was your goal.

“Kieran’s now got two goals for the season, so he’s got something to build on.

“He was in the right position because he knows what he’s doing.

“He could’ve had more goals, but I’m really pleased for him to play as the No.9 and threaten.

“I thought his second half performance was better than his first half – and he scored in the first.

“Confidence for strikers is key, and I’m really happy Kieran managed to get on the scoresheet.”

Taylor is confident that the team is continuing to improve, following George Miller’s brace against Mansfield Town at the weekend.

“We’re trying. We work every single day on the training pitch – there’s not one day where we’re not trying to improve,” added Taylor.

“We have to continually look at our methods and whether they’re working, and if the players are understanding what we’re trying to teach them.

“Players and coaches, we need each other and there’s a good harmony at the moment.”

The Verdict

Walsall started the season poorly, only earning one point from their first four games. But the Saddlers are now unbeaten in their last four in all competitions, beating Stevenage and Mansfield in the league. They also managed to hold on to a 1-1 draw to Bradford City while down to 10 men.

This is Taylor’s first full-time management role, having left the coaching role at Tottenham’s U18s over the Summer. The uptick in form and results is encouraging, and Taylor’s motivational words to Phillips will hopefully lead to even more goals through the season.