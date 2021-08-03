League Two News
Matthew Taylor drops key fitness update on Walsall ace as season draws near
Matthew Taylor is going to give playmaker Rory Holden time to recover completely from a persistent injury ahead of the new season as the Saddlers boss hopes the midfielder will be a key figure.
The Northern Irish midfielder did feature early on during pre-season but has since struggled with an injury setback. Holden did, however, travel to the club’s final pre-season fixture against Cheltenham where he was seen to be doing some jogging on the pitch pre-game but did not feature.
Fresh to the job. Taylor hinted Holden was a doubt for the Sky Bet League Two season opener away to Tranmere as he could not answer if the midfielder would feature via the Express & Star: “Will Rory be available for Tranmere? I can’t answer that question, unfortunately,” before adding: “But what I do know is he’s working extremely hard to make sure he’s fit and back with the players.”
What the Walsall boss will be keen to avoid is rushing the Derry-born playmaker back before he is ready as Taylor knows the importance Holden possesses for his side and stated (Express & Star): “So, what we can’t do now is take a chance and push too soon with Rory because we want him to be a vital part of what we do this season at the top end of the pitch.”