Matthew Taylor drops key fitness update on Walsall ace as season draws near

Matthew Taylor is going to give playmaker Rory Holden time to recover completely from a persistent injury ahead of the new season as the Saddlers boss hopes the midfielder will be a key figure.

The Northern Irish midfielder did feature early on during pre-season but has since struggled with an injury setback. Holden did, however, travel to the club’s final pre-season fixture against Cheltenham where he was seen to be doing some jogging on the pitch pre-game but did not feature.

Fresh to the job. Taylor hinted Holden was a doubt for the Sky Bet League Two season opener away to Tranmere as he could not answer if the midfielder would feature via the Express & Star: “Will Rory be available for Tranmere? I can’t answer that question, unfortunately,” before adding: “But what I do know is he’s working extremely hard to make sure he’s fit and back with the players.”

What the Walsall boss will be keen to avoid is rushing the Derry-born playmaker back before he is ready as Taylor knows the importance Holden possesses for his side and stated (Express & Star): “So, what we can’t do now is take a chance and push too soon with Rory because we want him to be a vital part of what we do this season at the top end of the pitch.”

The Verdict Walsall manager Taylor is taking a very sensible and understandable approach with Holden’s injury. As a former professional, Taylor will know the rigours of playing lots of football and as a result is giving one of his playmakers at the top end of the pitch time to recover. Whether the Saddlers faithful will be so understanding should the season get off to an unsatisfactory start may test the patience of the club and force Holden to return to action sooner rather than later.