Highlights Matthew Hoppe is returning to Middlesbrough in hopes of earning a starting spot under Michael Carrick.

Hoppe's career has shown potential, especially during his time at Schalke where he scored a hat-trick in the Bundesliga.

With Boro's current injury crisis, Hoppe may have an opportunity to prove his worth and secure a place in the team.

Matthew Hoppe will reportedly return to Middlesbrough in the hope of bagging a starting XI spot under Michael Carrick.

Hoppe was out on loan at MLS side San Jose Earthquakes and helped them reach the MLS playoffs. However, over the weekend the Earthquakes announced they would not be taking up their options to purchase the Middlesbrough striker.

That decision is understood to be partly down to Hoppe wanting to return to Boro and fight for a place.

The USA international made eight appearances and scored two goals whilst playing in the MLS in a decent spell. He will not be available for the Teessiders until the start of January due to squad registration rules.

Hoppe has been unable to convince Carrick over the summer that he could be part of the plans, but he now believes he has grown since his short spell back in America and hopes he can prove his worth.

Boro do have an injury crisis at the moment, and if that is to continue, Hoppe may find his way into the side, with the former Manchester United midfielder saying he will give opportunities to those who earn it.

How has Matthew Hoppe's career gone so far?

Hoppe's career started at Schalke.

After being released by LA Galaxy and playing for a Barcelona residency academy in Arizona, He signed for The Royal Blues in 2019.

In 2020 he made his professional debut for Schalke against Borussia Mochengladbach.

In 2021, Hoppe scored his first Bundesliga goals as he bagged a hat-trick as Schalke beat Hoffenheim 4-0. He was the first American to score a hat-trick in the Bundesliga. He signed professionally for Schalke in 2021, keeping him at the club till 2023.

Hoppe went on to make 25 appearances in Germany scoring six goals and getting one assist.

However, despite signing that new deal, Hoppe moved on to Mallorca in La Liga but struggled in his spell in Spain.

He only made five appearances in a spell which was plagued with injuries and a spout of Covid-19.

After that short spell in Spain, Hoppe signed for Boro in 2022 under Chris Wilder. Wilder at the time labelled Hoppe a developmental signing as he didn't believe he was ready for his first-team Football.

When Carrick arrived, Hoppe made three sub appearances before being offered the chance to go out on loan to Hibernian.

After a short spell at Hibs, Hoppe left for his native country and joined San Jose until the end of the MLS season.

Can Matthew Hoppe find his place at Middlesbrough?

The potential for Hoppe to succeed at Boro is certainly there.

His talent was showcased whilst at Schalke when he burst onto the scene and drew a lot of attention from various clubs.

Boro did beat local rivals Sunderland to his signing, showing the high amount of interest in him and whilst his spell on Teesside hasn't worked out, he can still find his place.

The fact he wants to come back and fight for a spot, shows he is willing to play for Carrick and shows he is capable.

With Boro's long list of injuries at the moment, Hoppe may be useful as the woes continue.

If he is to bag a spot in the Boro team, he will have to wait till the new year due to registration rules.