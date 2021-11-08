Matt Taylor urges Walsall man to build on weekend goal

Brendan Kiernan scored the only goal in a Walsall victory over Kings Lynn Town in the FA Cup, first round.

Walsall manager, Matt Taylor, was “very pleased” with the 28-year-old as he muscled his way back into the team for Saturday.

Kiernan’s strike puts him onto two goals for the season, the first came in August.

Taylor told the Express and Star; “I want everybody chipping in, I’m pleased Brendan got the goal – like everybody he has had spells out of the team.”

The 39-year-old added, “He knows how highly we think of him, I’ve said to Brendan many times that he needs to score and assist more.”

Taylor also understood: “Unfortunately as a wide, attacking player that is what you’re judged on. But his performance on Saturday was good.”

Previously, Kiernan had a two-year spell at Harrogate Town, where he scored his first EFL hat-trick in a 4-3 win over Cambridge United.

Despite being a professional footballer, Kiernan is also training to become a counsellor where he is mentoring young footballers that are dealing with rejection.

At 16, Kiernan got released by Crystal Palace. This led to him getting rejected by multiple EFL clubs as he aimed to get back into the game.

The verdict

By earning his place in the starting lineup and scoring, Kiernan has displayed the importance of determination.

He is doing a lot for young footballers, players get released by academies and have no plan B. Therefore, having a mentor who can score in one of the most prestigious competitions in the country – shows that it’s not all over.

The draw for the second round takes place this evening, hopefully Kiernan can help steer his team into an FA Cup run.