Matt Taylor reacts when asked if Rotherham United will make a transfer move for Exeter City ace Jevani Brown

Rotherham United are unlikely to make a January swoop for Exeter City striker Jevani Brown, according to manager Matt Taylor, who was speaking in a club forum, via Rotherham advertiser Paul Davis.

The Millers appointed former Exeter manager Matt Taylor as their new manager in October after Paul Warne departed to take over at Derby County.

Taylor has now overseen 11 games in charge of the Yorkshire club, and during that time they’ve taken points against sides in and around them, made it tough in games against Norwich City and Burnley, and even picked up a surprise win against Sheffield United.

Rotherham return to Championship action this weekend, sitting in 16th place in the table, three points above the relegation zone, and five behind sixth-place QPR.

Now that we have entered the final weeks of the year, talk will soon turn towards the January transfer window.

Since he moved to Yorkshire, there have been rumours speculating that Taylor may return to his former club as he looks to reunite with his former players, one of whom is Brown.

The 28-year-old has been an important figure in Exeter’s League One season so far; he’s featured 19 times in the league, grabbing nine goals and providing eight assists. He’s been most involved in the Grecians’ goals this campaign.

However, Rotherham advertiser Paul Davis has provided an update to this story, as he confirmed on Twitter that Taylor has played down any deal happening in January but hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a deal occurring in the summer.

Davis wrote on twitter: “Exeter City’s Jevani Brown unlikely to be a January target for #rufc, says boss Matt Taylor at the fans forum. But don’t rule out Millers making a move for him at end of season.”

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that Rotherham have been linked with a move for Brown, considering how the striker has been performing this season and how he performed last campaign under Taylor.

It seems to be the way football works now that ex-manager’s return to their former clubs to prise away their best players.

However, Taylor is still getting to grips with his new side, and while he weighs up what areas he needs to improve in, he may also be showing his former club his respect by not trying to prise away one of their best players mid-way through the campaign.

Brown is out of contract at the end of the season, and it seems Taylor is prepared to be patient and look to strike a deal in the summer when the 28-year-old will be a free agent.