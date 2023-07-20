Rotherham United managed to avoid a repeat of previous Championship campaigns and kept their status in the division.

The Millers finished in 19th place, and considering past Championship seasons, this was a good achievement by the club, especially after Paul Warne’s sudden departure.

As the club embarks on their second season in this league, Rotherham have so far been fairly active in the transfer market.

They have made three additions, with all three coming from the free agent market: Dion Phillips, Grant Hall, and Cafu all joining.

However, the Yorkshire side is not done with the free agent market, as the club remains keen on signing veteran striker Billy Sharp.

It is now expected that Rotherham will find out this week whether Sharp wants to sign for the club or not, as reported by the Rotherham Advertiser.

What is the latest with Billy Sharp’s future?

The 37-year-old finds himself without a club this summer after he left Sheffield United last month following the expiration of his contract.

Sharp’s eight-year stay at the club has ended, with him playing 377 times, scoring 129 goals, and assisting 44 in his various spells.

Sharp’s exit from Bramall Lane hasn’t gone unnoticed, with several Championship and League One sides keen on signing the forward.

Rotherham United, Hull City and Derby County are all reportedly interested in the 37-year-old forward. Coventry City were a side that was previously mentioned, but they are considered no longer keen.

There has been no further development regarding the player’s next destination, but Rotherham boss Matt Taylor has admitted previously that the club are in the race for the striker.

Matt Taylor on the latest between Rotherham United and Billy Sharp

However, it now seems as though there could be a finish line to this story, as Matt Taylor has revealed when the club could no Sharp’s decision.

Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser: “We've done as much as we can. I'm sure it will come to a head at some stage this week. I don't think free agents can go more than four weeks without any pre-season.”

Sharp is said to want to remain in the Championship and that is something Rotherham can offer him. But Taylor has no issues with the striker taking his time to make his decision.

He added: “I've been a player and I understand it. This is a situation we've got with half a dozen other targets as well. It tells you there's good competition for them from other clubs. In the next week we'll get more answers.

"As a manager, you want everyone there for the first day of pre-season, but that doesn’t happen.”

Should Billy Sharp join Rotherham United?

It all depends on what Sharp thinks he has left to offer. If the forward wants to continue playing as much as he can, then the Millers could be a very good destination, as he will probably play most games.

But if the forward wants to join a team that could be competing at the top end of the Championship and possibly add another promotion to his CV, then, in no disrespect to the Millers, that won’t be happening there.

There is obviously plenty of interest in the striker, and he is weighing up what the best option is for him at this moment in time.