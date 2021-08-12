Matt Taylor keeping calm despite goal-shy start to season for Walsall

It’s zero goals in their opening two games for Walsall, but new Saddlers boss Matt Taylor is confident that it’s merely a matter of time before his side starts finding the back of the net.

Whenever you start a new job, whether that be at an office, behind the till, or for some lucky few, as the new manager of a professional football club, you want to hit the ground running and make an impression on your new comrades.

But sometimes, your first few days and weeks are challenging, you accidentally shred a document that your boss needed, you hand a customer the wrong amount of change, and sometimes, you just can’t seem to find a way to get your players scoring goals.

The latter of those problems is the exact issue facing new Walsall FC manager Matt Taylor. In fact, Walsall have only netted once since his tenure began, this being in a 3-1 away defeat to Leamington FC of the Vanarama National League North in pre-season.

This is despite registering 18 shots against Tranmere Rovers in the Saddlers opening game of Sky Bet League Two, and a further nine shots during their Carabao Cup first-round penalty shoot-out defeat against Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night.

Speaking in an interview with The Express & Star on his side’s woes in front of goal, Saddlers boss Matt Taylor said: “On Saturday against Tranmere, I think we made 17 opportunities, but only had four shots on target.

“But I’m sure as I possibly can be that once we get one and the confidence starts flowing and the players believe, the goals will be flowing.”

Despite their early struggles in front of goal, Walsall’s forwards will be delighted with Taylor’s comments, as he added: “But I’m extremely happy with our forward line. They’ve got really good attributes for this level of football.

“It’s now just a case of continuing to work on a daily basis, so that when we get opportunities we make better decisions.”

The Verdict

Matt Taylor is staying calm, and so he should, his team, after all, are only two competitive matches into the season, and indeed his first full-time managerial role.

And it isn’t like his team isn’t creating opportunities to find the net, as their 27 shots in their opening two games illustrates. As Taylor made clear, his players need to start making better decisions when in dangerous positions.

Walsall, however, did conclude last season as the sixth-lowest scorers in Sky Bet League Two, so Taylor will inevitably begin to sweat if the Saddlers don’t start finding the net soon.