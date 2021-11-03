After scoring the winner from a free-kick against Sutton United at the weekend, Tyrese Shade has his manager’s full backing to continue improving his game this season.

The 21-year-old is on loan from Leicester City and has made 15 appearances so far this season for the Saddlers, scoring twice and assisting once. That doesn’t read well for a young exciting winger but six of those have been from the bench with the winger playing 805 of a possible 1,350 minutes in all competitions so his face stats must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Walsall’s fortunes have changed slightly with their form improving in recent weeks, the Saddlers are unbeaten in their last five games with three of those resulting in wins. The form has seen progression on the pitch from all of their players, including Shade.

On the winger’s recent performances manager Matt Taylor told the Express and Star: “Ty has that (free-kick quality). I managed to get a message to him to try and help him where to place the free-kick and he did it.

“I’m really pleased for him. Tyrese has probably not had as much football as he’d have wanted since he’s arrived here, but he’s understanding how much league football means to everybody.” Apart from two appearances with Solihull Moors, Walsall is the only other club Shade has played first-team football for and this season his is first full season in men’s football. The rest of his career to date has been with Leicester City’s youth setups, most recently the U23s, where he is on loan from. The St Kitts and Nevis international has made 64 appearances across both the Foxes’ U18s and U23s setup, scoring 14 and assisting six. His spell in the West Midlands has opened his eyes up to the realities of first-team football, which Taylor recognises but believes has been good for the Shade and all the youngsters. “It’s a shift in the mindset for all the young players that are within an under-23 set up and then come here and understand just how important every single second of every single game is – and what is expected of them. “I’m really pleased that Tyrese got that goal. It’s only a snippet of his quality so hopefully now he can kick on.” The Verdict It’s clear to see Shade has a lot of potential, he’s highly rated within the Leicester youth camp and has Taylor’s support this season which will both help with his development this season. As with all youth players, Shade needed first-team experience and his time at Walsall will certainly add to his development. His parent club, Leicester, will be hoping to see more output from him if he is to earn a spot with the former Premier League champions within the future but having his manager’s backing will certainly help with the youngster’s confidence going forward.