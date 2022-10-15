Matt Taylor issues Rotherham United verdict following win v Huddersfield Town

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor felt his side were worthy winners following their 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town today.

In one of the Championship’s early kickoff’s, it was the home side that took the lead at the New York Stadium, with Conor Washington giving Taylor’s side a 25th minute 1-0 lead.

However, that was to be short lived after Huddersfield implemented a well-worked set piece through Danny Ward in the 29th minute to level things just prior to the half an hour mark.

On the 60 minute mark, though, Rotherham found the eventual winner, with Georgie Kelly scoring from a Millers set piece to give Taylor his first victory as Rotherham boss.

“We’re judged on winning games. We spoke about that before the game. So a big three points for me, but more importantly, like you said, for the team.” Taylor explained in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“I thought we were worthy winners of that game.

“We went ahead with a really well worked goal. Poor defending from a set piece moment. We can congratulate the opposition in terms of that cut back from the corner, but we’ve got to defend that and hold on to that lead in the first half a little bit longer.

“Second half it was a war of attrition at times.

“The quality seemed to go out the games at certain points, but we had a moment of set piece quality ourselves and we got a box entry and George is in the right place at the right time and it’s a win at home.”

The Verdict

It’s great to see Matt Taylor getting off to winning ways as Rotherham boss.

Perhaps more importantly, the Millers got the home victory, too, their first in a month of football.

Ahead of the World Cup break, Rotherham only play at home twice more, with games against Hull and Norwich, so it may be that they now must really look to get some away points on the board, too.

The three points left the club 11th in the Championship prior to the 3pm kick-offs, but, in all honesty, providing the club remain there or thereabouts, there won’t be many complaints from in and around the New York Stadium.