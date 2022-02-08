Matt Taylor issues passionate reaction to Walsall struggles

Walsall boss Matt Taylor has said he is ‘desperate’ to succeed at the Bescot Stadium amid pressure piling on the 40-year-old.

Speaking to the Express and Star, the former West Ham winger said that success in this job ‘means a hell of a lot’ to him despite The Saddlers sitting 21st in League Two.

“It means a hell of a lot to me because I’m desperate to try and be successful,” he said.

“What success looks like for us is different to every other football club.

“But where we at the moment is not success.”

This comes after they lost their sixth consecutive game at the hands Northampton Town where they were beaten 1-0 by Jon Brady’s side.

He said: “Why am I frustrated? Because we keep making errors. We keep really causing ourselves issues.

“At the moment, especially the last three games, losing the game has been our fault. It’s not as if we’ve been cut open.”

They lost to The Cobblers through a free-kick from Mitch Pinnock which somehow made it’s way through the Walsall defence – despite this Walsall created many chances but lacklustre finishing followed with a great performance from Northampton’s goalkeeper Liam Roberts meant that they couldn’t get themselves back level.

With the losses dragging them into an unwanted relegation battle, Taylor will be looking to make amends tonight when they visit bottom-of-the-league Scunthorpe United, a game which could have grave consequences for his job security if he results doesn’t go their way.

Walsall will have to be mindful however, with them having the sixth worst defensive record in the league and only scoring twice in their last six league outings – they are also joint-bottom of the form table with Keith Hill’s side.

The Irons will be looking at tonight as a good opportunity for them to grab three points from a fellow relegation rival and boost their survival chances as the ‘six-pointer’ could prove to be crucial for either of their seasons.

The Verdict

Scunthorpe’s loss to Oldham at the weekend was their seventh consecutive defeat, handing them a major blow in their survival bid, although tonight could give either team a spring in their step as they both look to capitalise on the other’s dismal run of form.

Walsall did have more shots and possession that fourth-place Northampton, but their inability to take those chances, especially against top sides, may play as a factor at Glanford Park, tonight as the clash will punish those that dare to slip up.

The experience of Keith Hill could be critical in this game, the former Tranmere manager hasn’t had the best of records in jobs lately but there is football league pedigree within him and against the inexperience of Matt Taylor, who was hired in June 2021, could be a great opportunity for 52-year-old to aid his side’s survival chances.