Matt Taylor issues injury update on key Exeter players

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has issued an update on his side’s injuries, with key players set to miss out on upcoming games

Despite an impressive comeback from the Grecians against Harrogate Town last night, there were some major absences at St James Park, with the likes of Kieran Phillips and Harry Kite not making the matchday squad after picking up injuries against Bradford City at the weekend.

The two 21-year-olds were forced off Northern Commercials Stadium on Saturday, with striker Phillips picking up a knee injury in the final twenty minutes of the game, and midfielder Kite only lasting 17 minutes for the Grecians, struggling with a groin injury that will keep him out of the side for the foreseeable future.

However, Sam Nombe made his first start for Exeter City since picking up a hamstring injury in the Grecians’ controversial FA Cup loss against Cambridge United back in December, though a full return to action for the forward was required, as Sam Stubbs was taken off early in the second half.

The defender appeared to pick up an injury to his left shoulder, forcing him off the pitch in the 52nd minute, preventing the Grecians from making any further substitutions, and thus Nombe had to manage the full ninety-seven minutes.

“The worrying thing is that he felt a crack or a crick,” said manager Matt Taylor, when talking to Devon Live, “We will wait and see. He’s been outstanding but we will assess it and get it scanned and x-rayed.”

Despite potentially losing Stubbs for the immediate future, Kieran Phillips and Josh Key could make a return to action at the weekend, after picking knee and hamstring injuries respectively. However, with the manager stating that they “cannot afford to lose key players,” the duo could miss out on the Grecians next game against Barrow, more likely returning against Bristol Rovers in just over a week’s time.

The Verdict

Despite losing the likes of Kite and potentially Stubbs to longer-term injuries, supporters should be pleased that some other key members of the Exeter side are returning to match fitness.

With Sam Nombe making a full return to action last night – albeit an unplanned one – the forward could remain in the starting eleven at the weekend against Barrow, as he continues to recover full match fitness.

The potential returns of Kieran Phillips and Josh Key could also be something to look out for in upcoming games, with the pair getting very close to returns to the matchday squad.