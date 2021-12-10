Sky Bet League Two
Matt Taylor issues bold message on Walsall’s poor home form
Walsall manager Matt Taylor is hoping to give the fans an early Christmas present with a home win against Colchester tomorrow.
The Saddlers will face the U’s in their final match at the Banks’s Stadium before Christmas Day and is hoping to provide supporters with something to smile about after six games without a win on home soil.
Speaking to the Express and Star, Taylor said on his opposition on Saturday: “It’ll be tough. Similarly to us, they started the season slowly.
“But, in the most respectful way, it’s irrelevant who we play. We have to focus on ourselves and make sure there’s no hangover from a disappointing point against Crawley.
“It’s another home game. It ends a run of seven days with three home games, and we want to make sure we finish it positively. It’ll be a difficult game, but it’s about our players being focused and doing their jobs.”
Walsall currently sit 14th in League, six points away from the playoffs and are set to be without their captain Joss Labadie due to a groin problem.
Taylor did however state that Liam Kinsella should be ready to start the game after shaking off a knee issue.
“Liam undertook all aspects of his rehab extremely well,” he added. “Watching him train, you wouldn’t know he’d had an injury, with the way he’s getting about the pitch. Liam’s ready.”
The Verdict
The manager will be desperate for a win to please the fans before Christmas and to end their pretty dismal run at home they find themselves on.
But Colchester will be no easy game. The U’s have entered some good form, going unbeaten in their last three with a 3-1 win against promotion chasers Exeter and two consecutive draws against Newport and Bradford.
This will be a very even affair in League Two. Walsall will be boosted by Kinsella’s return and Taylor will definitely have his team geared up for this to impress the fans. But with the home side’s poor home form, along with the U’s form being on the up and having a better defensive record, you could say it’s the visitors that are the favourites heading into this one.
The odds are slightly stacked against Taylor’s men, but I think he’ll have his team well prepared and it’ll set up an interesting battle on Saturday.