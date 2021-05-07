Matt Taylor faces these Exeter City dilemmas ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash with Barrow

Exeter City are still very much in the race for a Sky Bet League Two play-off spot at the time of writing, with Matt Taylor’s men heading into their final league game of the campaign against Barrow in need of a better result than seventh place Forest Green Rovers.

The Grecians had experienced their fair share of patchy form of late but have breathed new life into their hopes of a top seven finish in recent weeks after picking up vital wins over the likes of Grimsby Town and Bolton Wanderers.

Now they will be hoping and praying that they can better the result that Forest Green manage to muster away at Oldham Athletic tomorrow, as doing so would guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals.

Barrow are already safe in the knowledge that they will be playing in the Football League next term after securing survival and have little more than pride to play for heading into the weekend.

Exeter City quiz: Does St James Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Here, we take a look at the TWO dilemmas that Taylor faces ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash…

Stick with two up top?

Ryan Bowman and Matt Jay have been two of the standout performers for the Grecians this term and could once again start up top in a front two this weekend.

This is a system which has proved to be strong for the club this term, with it being their most frequently used formation of the season.

Jay has occasionally been used in a more deeper role than his striking counterpart, however it appears likely that Taylor will stick with the same line up that he put out in the win over Bolton.

Getting the right service to both players will be key if Exeter are to get the result that they desire on Saturday.

How will Taylor make use of the bench again?

Taylor previously spoke earlier this week about how much the win over Bolton took out of his squad physically and as a result of this, it will be interesting to see how he makes use of his options off the bench.

The likes of Ben Seymour and Alex Fisher offer extra options up top for the Devonshire outfit and could well be called into action as the second half progresses.

Whilst the likes of Jack Sparkes and Nigel Atangana can add that extra bit of creative guile and solidity in the midfield to help see out a result.

In short, the players coming off the bench will have just as big a role to play in the 90 minutes as those in the starting eleven, with the club’s season on the line.