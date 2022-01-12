Matt Taylor expresses Walsall frustrations

Matt Taylor has said that his players need to show that they “are really serious” in the wake of the 3-1 defeat to Stevenage at the weekend.

As quoted in the Express & Star, Taylor said: “There’s been too many peaks and troughs in our season. When we perform well, we win football matches. It’s that simple. We have to perform well more often and for longer if the players are really serious.”

The Saddlers have struggled to string results together this campaign, as they currently sit 15th in the Sky Bet League Two table with seven wins, eight draws and eight defeats to their name.

Out of the ten games they have played so far this season against teams currently below them, they have won three, drawn three and suffered four defeats. These are the sort of games they should be winning if they want to have any chance of a push for promotion.

After the defeat to Stevenage on Saturday, Taylor said to the Express & Star: “These days make you stronger. We’ve got 23 games left this season, and the challenge for me and the players is to up our levels of consistency.”

The Verdict

Walsall face Mansfield, Exeter and Bristol Rovers in their next three – meaning there is a chance to pick up some point out of them games.

Inconsistency is a huge factor in teams who spend a long stint in this division as it is very tough to keep up with the competitiveness. Matt Taylor will need his players to dig deep in the second half of the season.