Following Sheffield United's return to the Premier League, the curtains were drawn on Billy Sharp's illustrious eight-year spell at Brammall Lane.

The veteran striker scored 116 times from 311 outings across all competitions and orchestrated a leading role in the Blade's ascension from League One back to the top flight under Chris Wilder, having arrived from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in the summer of 2015.

Now 37, Sharp did not have quite the same influence on proceedings last term and found the back of the net on two occasions in 38 Championship appearances as Paul Heckingbottom's men finished second to Burnley, although just 14 of those came from the first whistle and his impact off-the-pitch will have no doubt proved vital in their eventual promotion.

And following the expiration of his deal this summer, Sharp is now a free agent and will be exploring the options on the table amid a desire to continue playing in spite of his age, with numerous Football League outfits said to be keen.

One of those sides is Rotherham United, and boss Matt Taylor has administered an update on the club's interest in Sharp's services.

What has Rotherham boss Matt Taylor said about a potential Billy Sharp transfer?

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, Taylor informed: "We're in the reckoning but there's competition. He's a player in demand."

"We've done the best we possibly can and we'll see how it develops.

"Until someone signs for you, you're always considering other targets in their position. We need more than one centre-forward anyway.

"We're constantly assessing the market."

Would Billy Sharp be a good signing for Rotherham?

Sharp's age is the main talking point, although that indeed translates to a wealth of leadership, experience and know-how that can prove invaluable in the Championship, not least for a side that are, by all accounts, set to endure another relegation battle next term.

After all, he is the division's all-time leading goalscorer with 130 strikes to his name, and irrespective of the mileage he has clocked up, those natural, innate striking instincts never truly depart- as his 14-goal haul only the season before last enforces.

And, as Taylor rightly alluded to, Rotherham are in desperate need of striking options heading into the upcoming campaign if they are to keep their heads above the water for another year.

Last season, star forward Chiedozie Ogbene was the side's leading scorer with eight, although his subsequent departure to newly-promoted Luton Town has opened up a gaping hole, and no out-and-out-striker at the club managed more than five goals, a figure reached by Jordan Hugill and Conor Washington, who has recently left for Derby County.

Naturally, as the Millers boss also points out, Sharp alone would not be enough and, with his age nearing 40 and his body incapable of doing quite what it was doing previously, it would be imperative to bring in additional acquisitions to ease the burden upon him if he does sign, as they would be unable to just rely on the striker across a 46-game season.

Overall, though, on a free transfer and with dual on-and-off-pitch benefits, Sharp would represent solid and smart business on a short-term basis moving forward.