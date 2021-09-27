Matt Taylor cuts bullish figure after Walsall slump to defeat

After failing to impress so far this season in League Two, Walsall could get caught up in lamenting on where it’s all gone wrong and continue to languish near the Football League trapdoor. Yet, Walsall’s manager Matty Taylor isn’t giving into Walsall’s sorry state.

Even after a last minute loss to Bristol Rovers to chew over, and just 2 wins from 9 League Two matches so far, Taylor’s comments with Express and Star were honest as he tries to pick up his dejected team.

Taylor didn’t, however, hide from his obvious displeasure stating: ‘I’m extremely disappointed we’re in the position we are at the moment,’ but failed to hide behind excuses for his side’s collapse to Bristol Rovers in particular – ‘I’ll never stand here and make excuses. I accept responsibility that we were nowhere good enough’. Regardless of this all, Walsall need to revitalise themselves and not ‘feel sorry for themselves’. Rather, as Taylor states, ‘the only way you get better is through practice, and that’s what we’re going to do.’

With this level of honesty in Taylor’s post-match thoughts, it will be intriguing to see if Taylor’s players respond and begin to shirk off the disillusionment at The Bescot. 19th last season in League Two too, Walsall need to get up and running soon.

The Verdict

Walsall have failed to set the world alight since being relegated from League One, struggling in the fourth tier of the EFL since returning.

With Matt Taylor’s relative inexperience, it looks a hard job to throw yourself into. Yet, with the passion showcased in his post-match conferences and a desire for his players to continually practice and not shy away from their critics, we could see a resurgence that’s well-needed for everyone associated with the West Midlands club.