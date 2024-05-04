Highlights Matt Taylor says positivity needed for next season; fan connection vital for success moving forward.

Gas finish mid-table; progress made. Looking to build on foundation for the future.

Depleted squad means a busy summer.

In a lengthy and impassioned interview, the Bristol Rovers manager, Matt Taylor, called on Gasheads to bring as much positive energy as possible for next season.

The Rovers boss also expressed his understanding at some of the more disgruntled voices within the fanbase.

Matt Taylor issues Bristol Rovers call to arms

Speaking to club media, Taylor reflected on the reaction of supporters in what was an up-and-down campaign and called for positivity moving forward.

Asked about how he has been welcomed into the Gas family he said: "Seeing our fans firsthand, I’ve probably seen the best and worst of that in a short space of time.

"I remember my first home game. I think it was the Cheltenham game, it was a drab 1-1 draw, and we were pretty poor first half and the fans were disgruntled after half an hour so perfectly understandable.

"Then, late winners against Portsmouth and Charlton, the first half against Norwich was as loud as I’ve heard the Mem, but then obviously as our forms curtailed a little bit disgruntled aspects of the fans which is totally understandable, and they’ve probably been frustrated and disappointed with the way the team has played which is always the manager's responsibility.

"As a manager you have to take everything at face value, but it's always your responsibility and one thing I’ll say is we need as much energy from outside moving within as much as inside to outside as we possibly can and if that can be positive energy, then absolutely brilliant."

A season of two halves

The Gas finished 2023/24 with defeat to Wigan Athletic and will look back on the season as one of two halves. After a summer transfer window under Joey Barton that invoked such optimism and belief, internally and externally, Rovers would ultimately find themselves having had three managers at the helm and finishing mid-table in 15th position.

Nonetheless, the Gas will see this as progress, a season of consolidation, finishing with more points than they did in their first season back in League One last time out.

Speaking during the interview with club media, Taylor said that he was looking forward to a busy summer.

He continued: "It’s a lot of work, but we’re doing it with good people and with good intent. We have to be so streetwise and sensible in terms of what we bring, who we bring to this football club. This is a club we want to take to the next level, and it won't happen overnight. It will be a consistent process over a period of time. We've got a good foundation to build on."

The need for connection and togetherness

Released Returning to parent club Offered new deals Ryan Jones Harvey Vale (Chelsea Scott Sinclair John Marquis Tristan Crama (Brentford) Jordan Rossiter Josh Grant Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town) Luca Hoole Lewis Gordon Harry Vaughan (Hull City) James Gibbons Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest) Sam Finley Matt Cox (Brentford) Harvey Greenslade

Taylor knows he has a big task on his hands going into the summer. Rovers find themselves with a depleted, albeit talented squad, following the release of their retained list and will need to hit the ground running through the summer. Taylor would also remark on the need for connection and togetherness at every level of the football club.

He said: “I know that this group needs help from myself and the staff and the club, but also from the fan base as well. We want to achieve something special and we wanna start building towards that and if you do that, then you need the fans on board.”