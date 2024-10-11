Just as manager Matt Taylor and his Bristol Rovers squad were taking a breath after back-to-back wins against Charlton Athletic and Burton Albion, seemingly putting behind them a run of four straight defeats, the heat has once again risen on the manager, and his players are facing bitter scrutiny from supporters.

The Pirates went down 4-0 away to local rivals Swindon Town in the EFL Trophy last Tuesday with that deficit coming as early as the 35th minute. Rovers did spare themselves further blushes by keeping Swindon restricted to that scoreline, but the Rovers supporters were not shy in letting their feelings be known following the heavy defeat.

There was a strong reaction on social media in the wake of the Swindon result, with both Taylor and his squad coming under fire. Among the more family-friendly comments post-match, supporters shared their dismay about the apparent lack of squad depth.

Bristol Rovers "embarrassed"

Taylor Moore was captain for the defeat at Swindon and after the match he spoke of the embarrassment he felt on behalf of the squad and apologised to Gasheads.

The Rovers stand-in skipper said via the club media: “It’s hard to put into words, but obviously, being captain tonight and speaking on behalf of everyone, the main word that I’m going to put forward is embarrassment. It’s very easy to point fingers at other people and tactics. People blame the manager or the owners, but that’s an excuse and tonight, I’m not deferring whatsoever, the actual problem was us the players. We’ve been on a poor run of form in the league lately, but we’ve been able to turn that around with two wins in two.”

Moore continued: “I think the shock of losing 4-0 here tonight against a Swindon team that caused us some issues, but I don’t think they were any better than we were. The main thing that I can say from us as a team tonight is just a complete lack of heart tonight. The fans have come here on a Tuesday night, so, to each and every one of those fans that sat up in that stand, I apologise. We all apologise as a team because that is not acceptable and it’s not our standards. The minute we step onto that pitch we need to be better and be more professional and I just think from minute one tonight, unfortunately, each and every one of us can say that we are embarrassed about tonight’s performance for sure.”

EFL Trophy Southern Group G P W D L GF GA GD PTS Exeter City 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 Swindon Town 2 1 0 1 5 2 +3 3 Tottenham Hotspur u21's 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 2 Bristol Rovers 2 0 1 1 3 7 -4 1

Taylor's frank discussion

Matt Taylor recently shared that he’d had a frank discussion with his players expressing the realities of the situation Rovers are facing with the team under extreme pressure. It did appear to spur the team on as they would end that run with two wins prior to Swindon, and they’ll need to respond again if they are going to get the supporters back on side.

At this moment in time, there are questions about both the manager and the squad depth at Bristol Rovers with the recruitment of so many young and unproven players also coming under fire.

You’d have to imagine there will be a lot of reflection at Bristol Rovers right now, including whether the Gas can continue with a manager overseeing a current Jekyll and Hyde-looking Bristol Rovers squad. Supporters won't tolerate being on the wrong end of any more heavy defeats, with October perhaps being the telling month.

It's time for action on the pitch and in the dugout. The fans' demands will only intensify.