Matt Taylor adds to Rotherham United backroom team as 37-y/o arrives from League One outfit

Rotherham United have appointed Scott Brown as their new goalkeeping coach as boss Matt Taylor returns to Exeter to strengthen his backroom team.

Taylor was named as the new Millers chief back in October and he has enjoyed a decent start to life in charge of the Championship.

As is often the case with a mid-season move, Taylor didn’t have everything in place when he arrived and he has continued to add to his staff, with the Yorkshire Post revealing that Brown is the latest to swap the Grecians for Rotherham.

Having initially joined alongside assistant Wayne Carlisle, first-team coach Jon Hill would then arrive from Exeter with Brown the latest to make the switch.

The 37-year-old is a name that may be known to fans as he has plenty of Football League experience, which includes playing for Cheltenham and Port Vale among a host of other club.

Brown was actually still registered as a player when he joined Exeter but barely featured as he focused on helping coach the keepers at the club.

The verdict

This makes a lot of sense as it’s a big job for Taylor and it’s right that he is backed by being allowed to bring in the staff members that he trusts and knows.

Clearly, Brown falls into that category and you can understand why the chance to move up a league and work with Taylor again has appealed to the coach.

Of course, it’s far from ideal for Exeter but Rotherham have done their bit in terms of supporting the new boss and he will hope to use this break as a chance to really get his ideas across to the players.

