Matt Southall makes bold claim as Charlton saga rumbles on

Matt Southall has claimed on social media that he is in fact the owner of Charlton Athletic, not Tahnoon Nimer.

Southall, who was removed from his post as Chairman of the club on March 20, courtesy of a club statement, has hit back on Twitter, changing his bio from ‘Executive Chairman’ to ‘Owner’.

The update came from London News Online’s Louis Mendez, who shared this on Tuesday afternoon:

Latest update on the ownership crisis at The Valley – Matt Southall owns the club. Source – his Twitter bio. TBH this is the excitement I needed during day one of isolation #cafc pic.twitter.com/AC3lQmHFHK — Louis Mendez (@LouisMend) March 24, 2020

Southall responded to Mendez with the following tweet:

Same, going stir crazy homeschooling a 2 year old. — Matt Southall (@MattSouthall84) March 24, 2020

It represents another turn in the ongoing dispute between majority shareholder Nimer and Southall, with the former initially accusing the latter of misusing club money to fund his personal lifestyle, something Southall continues to deny.

QUIZ: Can you get 13/13?

1 of 13 How many points did Charlton achieve in the 2012/13 season? 59 61 63 65

In the most recent club statement, it was confirmed that both Southall and Jonathan Heller had been replaced by two individuals by the names of Marian Mihail and Claudiu Florica, both of whom are based in Romania.

Companies House has since confirmed that Heller and Southall have been removed as Charlton directors, but the pair remain part of the East Street Investments consortium, albeit with minority shares.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nimer then claimed on Monday morning that he would immediately inject money into the club to safeguard its future during the current suspension of fixtures.

The Verdict

This development represents a major shift in Southall’s lack of interaction thus far with the Charlton fans about the current situation.

Although Southall’s claim seems to be far from the truth, it indicates that he is letting Nimer as well as the Addicks fans know that he has not gone anywhere.

It remains to be seen what implications this move will have in the grand scheme of things.