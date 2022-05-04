Matt Smith sends message of support to Fulham ace after title win

Fulham finally sealed not only an automatic promotion up to the Premier League this season but bagged the Championship title too over the weekend – and Matt Smith has now taken to Twitter to give his support to his old club.

The Cottagers have been on fire throughout this campaign and have fired their way to massive victories and the very top of the second tier table. To wrap up the title at the weekend, they even managed to put seven past play-off chasing Luton in a 7-0 victory.

Marco Silva then has managed to propel Fulham back to the top flight already – and there have been plenty of people in the football industry who have already wished the Cottagers well for getting back into the Premier League.

One of the latest is Matt Smith, who is currently plying his trade for Salford in League Two. With seven goals in 20 league outings for the side, he has proven he can still do a job further down the pyramid, having once done well for Fulham too.

He spent three years with the Cottagers but never managed to feature too frequently for the side. He helped the club get to sixth in the Championship table upon his last season with the team, with two goals in his seven starts.

He never managed more than ten starts a season for Fulham though during his time there and eventually headed off to QPR to feature more prominently. Smith though clearly looks back on his time with the Cottagers fondly, as he has now taken to social media to wish them all the best upon their promotion – and even claimed they are ‘back where they belong.’

Congratulations @FulhamFC & @ThomasCairney. Some season. Back where you belong 👏🏼🔥 — Matt Smith (@mattjpsmith) May 2, 2022

The forward then is clearly delighted for the side – and will no doubt be watching on with fond memories in the Premier League next season.

The Verdict

Matt Smith never really managed to do or achieve too much with Fulham during his time at the club, as he was more of a bit-part player than a first-team regular.

However, when given the chance to start games, he did manage to score a few goals. The issue was mainly that he wasn’t given too much of an opportunity to play too frequently and that means he never bagged as many for the Cottagers as he has elsewhere.

Fulham have certainly been excellent this season and good value for money along the way – and the win over Luton at the weekend only proved that. If they can keep up that style of play and performance in the top flight, they could have a more prolonged stay there this time around too.

Smith will be watching on – as will many others keen to see how they fare back in the Premier League.