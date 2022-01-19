Matt Smith sends heartfelt message after sealing permanent Millwall departure

Matt Smith has taken to Twitter to send a heartfelt message after sealing a permanent departure from Millwall.

As confirmed by the Lions’ official website, the forward has joined League Two side Salford City on a free transfer.

Smith has put pen to paper on an 18th-month deal with the Ammies which will see him stay at the club until 2023.

After providing six direct goal contributions in 29 Championship appearances last season, Smith would have been hoping to take his game to new heights during the current campaign.

However, the forward has struggled considerably with his consistency as he only managed to score two goals in 25 games.

Due to his lack of form, Smith fell below Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe in the pecking order in recent months as he was predominantly used as a substitute by Gary Rowett.

Having sealed a switch to Salford, the forward could be in line to make his debut for his new club when they face Colchester United on Saturday.

Following the announcement of his departure, Smith took to Twitter to thank Millwall for the support that they provided him during his time at the club.

The forward posted: “To everyone at Millwall Football Club, I just wanted to say a massive thank you for all your continued support over the past few years.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club, and I’ll take away some amazing memories with me.

“Under the lights against Charlton and Forest will always stand out.

“More than that, the best bunch of lads I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with.

“All the best for the future & hopefully see you at The Den again one day!

“The Big Man.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Smith ultimately failed to deliver the goods during the first half of the 2021/22 season, it is hardly a shock that he has been allowed to leave Millwall.

By moving to a team that currently reside in League Two, the forward will be hoping to rediscover his form in-front of goal in the coming months.

As for the Lions, it will be intriguing to see whether Rowett decides to draft in a replacement for Smith in the coming weeks.

Given that Bradshaw is set to be out of action for 12 weeks due to a serious knee injury, Millwall may need to bring in some cover for Afobe in order to give themselves the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the absence of their top-scorer.