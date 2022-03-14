Matt Phillips update emerges ahead of West Brom’s clash with Fulham

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has revealed that Matt Phillips could potentially make his return to training later this week.

The winger has not featured for the Baggies since suffering a fractured toe last month.

Before picking up this issue, Phillips only managed to show glimpses of his talent in the Championship.

During the 23 appearances that he has made at this level during the 2021/22 campaign, the 31-year-old has provided five direct goal contributions.

In the absence of Phillips, West Brom have only managed to accumulate five points from their last seven league games.

Currently 14th in the Championship standings, the Baggies simply have to embark on a winning run in this division in order to have any chance of sealing a top-six finish in May.

Set to face league leaders Fulham at The Hawthorns tomorrow, West Brom know that they will need to be at their best in order to secure a positive result in-front of their supporters.

Ahead of this fixture, Bruce has provided an update on Phillips.

Asked in his latest press conference (as cited by the Birmingham Mail) about how Phillips is progressing, Bruce said: “Slowly.

“It’s about time now that the healing process should be OK.

“I’m probably looking at him to join in [training] at the end of this week.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for West Brom as Phillips is now seemingly making strides in terms of his recovery from injury.

When you consider that Phillips has yet to feature under Bruce since the club’s decision to appoint the 61-year-old as Valerien Ismael’s successor, he will be keen to impress his new boss when he makes a return to full fitness.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, Phillips knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level as he has made 229 appearances in this division during his career.

The winger may prove to be a valuable asset for West Brom in the closing stages of the campaign if he is able to use his wealth of experience to his advantage.

Phillips’ availability may also force the likes of Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana to step up to the mark which in turn could have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the second-tier.