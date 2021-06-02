Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson issue clear message of intent to West Brom fans ahead of Championship return

West Brom’s Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson have taken to Instagram to share clear messages of the Baggies’ intent to return for next season stronger.

The Baggies will be needing to rebuild somewhat following their relegation to the Championship, and it will be vital that West Brom make a decision on who is going to be their next permanent manager swiftly now. Chris Wilder is continuing to be linked strongly with the job, while they have also been linked with a surprise move to reunite with former boss Roy Hodgson.

Whoever takes over at the Hawthorns will need to galvanise the squad of players and look to get the best out of players like Phillips and Robinson next term. The Baggies have the nucleus of a strong Championship team and with a few more tweaks in the right areas should be well set to challenge for promotion.

Phillips took to his personal Instagram to issue a clear message to supporters that the Baggies will be coming back stronger next term. Robinson was quick to echo his comments and wrote: “My brother, we go again champ.”

The verdict

This is exactly the sort of message that West Brom fans will be wanting to hear and expecting to see from their players ahead of next season’s return to the Championship. The likes of Phillips and Robinson were unable to keep the club in the top-flight this term and there will be a sense that they now need to rectify that by securing a swift promotion.

Phillips managed to score seven goals and provide six assists in the 2019/20 promotion-winning campaign, but he struggled to replicate that sort of output in the top-flight. He will now be needing to get back to his best form and if he can do that then he will be a real threat for the Baggies next term.

For Robinson, meanwhile, next season is vitally important because he has shown glimpses of his quality for West Brom so far but has not been able to show enough consistency. The 26-year-old should be mature enough now as a player to really enjoy a promising campaign in front of goal and if he gets the right levels of service can be a player that could fire them to promotion.