Matt Penney sets out clear Ipswich Town ambitions and makes claim over summer switch from Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town defender Matt Penney has insisted that he feels he made the right decision in leaving Sheffield Wednesday for the Tractor Boys in the summer, as he set out his aim to make it to the Premier League.

Penney was part of the new influx of arrivals at Portman Road this summer as Paul Cook set about rebuilding his squad. The defender had found minutes hard to come by last term with him making just 12 Championship appearances. That was despite the Owls struggling down the wrong end of the table.

The 23-year-old has been a lot more involved at Ipswich so far this season, with Penney so far making nine appearances for the Tractor Boys in League One. The full-back even managed to score his first goal for the club during a 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham Town in August.

However, Penney is facing strong competition for his place in the side at left-back from fellow summer arrival Hayden Coulson. The 23-year-old was dropped for the former Middlesbrough defender before returning to the side after Coulson’s injury against Lincoln City.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Penney insisted that he has ambitions of trying to one day reach the Premier League, while he also was insistent that he had made the right decision to leave Sheffield Wednesday for Ipswich in the summer.

He said: “I’m very ambitious. From a young age I’ve always said it would be a dream to play in the Premier League. I’m going to work really hard to try and make that happen. That’s the aim, to one day play in the Premier League.

“I’d been at Sheffield Wednesday for a long while and I’d been out on loan a couple of times. In my last season there I was in and out of the side.

“It felt as if I needed a fresh start somewhere, at a club where I could refresh and go again.

“I was looking for a move to a club where I would settle down and, hopefully, play week-in, week-out.

“I had spoken to a few managers and some different clubs but when I came down here and spoke to Paul Cook it kind of all made sense.

“I’m really happy with the choice I made and I am convinced it was the right one.”

The verdict

Penney has made a good impression so far at Ipswich and the left-back has shown that he has the ability to really push Coulson for his place in the starting line-up.

It is going to be one of the most interesting individual battles for places that Cook has to weigh up this term.

The 23-year-old had to get out of Sheffield Wednesday in the summer you feel to get his career moving in the right direction. For whatever reason, he was unable to ever fully establish himself at Hillsborough, but Cook has shown a lot of faith in him by snapping him up in the summer.

The defender is a long way away from being good enough for the Premier League, but Ipswich have developed defenders in previous years who have gone on to make it in the top-flight elsewhere. Therefore, he is right to have that ambition.

For now, though, the defender needs to do all that he can to convince Cook that he should be the first choice left-back for the Tractor Boys during the rest of the campaign.