Matt Penney makes bullish Ipswich Town claim ahead of Doncaster clash

Ipswich Town defender Matt Penney has claimed his side should be beating every other team in League One, ahead of their clash with Doncaster Rovers this evening.

Penney was one of 19 new players to arrive at Portman Road during a busy summer transfer window, although the Tractor Boys have yet to really get going on the pitch this season.

Paul Cook’s side have so far won just one of their eight league games so far this season, leaving them just inside the relegation zone in the early third-tier standings.

Now however, it seems that Penney believes Ipswich have enough ability to pick up plenty more wins in League One this season, regardless of who they are up against.

Speaking about the challenge Doncaster will pose when they make the trip to Portman Road on Tuesday night, Penney was quoted by The East Anglian Daily Times as saying: “Every game is a must-win game. With the standard of player that we’ve got in the dressing room we should be beating everybody.

“I don’t think that mindset changes whoever we are playing. We go into every game wanting to win. We go again on Tuesday night and will hopefully get the three points.”

For their part, Doncaster go into the game bottom of the third-tier table, with just four points from their eight league games since the start of the season.

The Verdict

This does seem like a rather confident claim for Penney to make here, particularly given Ipswich’s current position.

We have seen on so many occasions that you can never really predict just how things will work out in any particular game, so there is no guarantee of Ipswich or any team winning from one week to the next.

That being said, when you look at the team that the Tractor Boys have put together this season, they do look to have one of the stronger squads in League One.

As a result, once they are able to gel, you would expect Ipswich to pose a big challenge to the majority of other teams in this division.