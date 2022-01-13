Matt Penney explains how Ipswich Town can inflict revenge on Bolton Wanderers on Saturday

Ipswich Town were defeated 5-2 when they hosted Bolton Wanderers in the opening stretch of the season, in a loss that heaped some early pressure on Paul Cook’s shoulders.

The Tractor Boys have been rejuvenated under Kieran McKenna and dispatched Gillingham to a 4-0 scoreline last time out.

In pursuit of a third win on the bounce Ipswich arrive at The UniBol on Saturday, looking to make amends for the 5-2 thumping they suffered in early September.

Matt Penney has stepped into a left wing back berth under McKenna and he explained how the group will approach the Bolton test when he spoke to Twtd.co.uk.

He said: “I didn’t play against Bolton earlier in the season but put it this way, we’ve had better days than that one.

“Nobody likes losing so convincingly at home but I think we’re a different side now and we’ll be looking to right a few wrongs up there.

“If we can play as well as we did to beat both Wycombe and Gillingham I think we’ll have a great chance.”

From looking well off the pace, Ipswich have kept their slim play-off hopes alive to cut the gap to just eight points in recent weeks. Bolton have only won two of their last 13 in League One, meaning McKenna’s men will be firm favourites heading into the encounter.

The Verdict

Paul Cook’s dismissal came as a bit of a surprise with it seeming that the Tractor Boys had come out the other side of their difficult start to the season.

However, if McKenna can continue as he has started then the decision will definitely be justified and they can make the top six contenders above them very nervy towards the business end of the campaign.

Penney has been in and out of the side with a handful of fitness issues this season, but is certainly the player most suited to the left wing back role in the squad.

Ipswich largely adopted a 4-2-3-1 system under Cook but seem to have adjusted very well to McKenna’s three at the back formation.

It is very congested towards the top end and it will be an uphill battle for Ipswich to even establish themselves as part of the chasing pack, but with a kind trio of fixtures ahead of them they can continue to fly under the radar and build momentum.