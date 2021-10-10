Matt Mills makes revelation about his time at Bolton Wanderers

Matt Mills responded to supporters’ questions on his Instagram story on Saturday.

The former no nonsense centre back retired at the end of the 2019/20 season after a spell at Forest Green, with Bolton Wanderers being the club Mills had represented the most times.

Mills made 94 appearances in all competitions for Wanderers during a three-year spell between 2012 and 2015.

When asked what his favourite memory was playing for the Trotters – Mills responded: “Tough question. The goal against Chelsea at The Bridge was pretty special.”

Mills got the Trotters back on level terms in the FA Cup Third Round in 2014 away to Chelsea. Mills captained the side and was a key part of a strong display that saw Wanderers lose 2-1 but in respectable fashion to a Blues side that contained the likes of Mohamed Salah, Oscar and World Cup winner Andre Schurrle in the starting XI.

Mills stayed in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Barnsley for three seasons after his UniBol exit and bowed out of the division to go to the Indian Super League. The former England U19 international was a good leader for Bolton through some difficult times leading to the club’s relegation to the third tier in 2015/16.

The Trotters are going from strength to strength under Ian Evatt and look every bit play-off contenders in their first season since promotion from League Two.

Only a true Bolton Wanderers fan will get these 27 Trotters’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 How many seasons have Bolton Wanderers spent in the English top-flight without winning the competition? 77 66 73 61

The Verdict

Mills turned out for Nottingham Forest 87 times after leaving Bolton and vastly improved as a central defender in his time there.

With his former club Bolton Wanderers finally looking back on an upward trajectory, the supporters will be hoping for the players to replicate the leadership and quality Mills brought to the club in their push to return to the second tier.

Mills’ bullet header at Stamford Bridge in 2014 will live long in the memory and sets the benchmark for where the club will want to be competing in the not too distant future.