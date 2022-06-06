Matt Macey from Hibernian to Luton: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Securing a sixth-placed finish in last season’s Championship, Nathan Jones will be gearing his Luton Town side up for another bite of defying budgetary expectations.

The Hatters were eventually edged out of the play-offs, with Huddersfield Town reaching Wembley as a result.

Proving to recruit very intelligently during the last summer, the club will be hoping for a similar few months before the new campaign begins in late July.

One area of the pitch that appears to need bolstering is the goalkeeping department, with James Shea’s long-term injury generating doubt as to what kind of shot-stopping option Luton might go for, and whether a permanent move will be prioritised or not.

What do we know so far?

In their search for a goalkeeper, Hibernian’s Matt Macey has emerged as an option that the Hatters are considering, as per a Patreon from Alan Nixon.

The 27-year-old featured 27 times in the league last season for the Easter Road outfit, conceding 32 goals and keeping nine clean sheets.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Luton Town fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 What year were the club founded? 1885 1895 1905 1915

Macey spent a short stint at Kenilworth Road back during the second half of the 2016/17 campaign, featuring 13 times.

Is it likely to happen?

From the outside looking in, Jones and Co. will have several goalkeeping targets, with Macey being just one of an expected few names.

The 27-year-old has not particularity impressed during his time with Hibs but he is still relatively young when it comes to a goalkeeper.

The Hatters have also been linked with a return for Matt Ingram, whilst it is likely that other candidates are being considered, however, it is certainly one to keep an eye on.