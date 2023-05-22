Despite their on-field success in the Championship in 2022/23, Burnley have still had to make some difficult decisions over the last few months.

Indeed, with the club going back up to the top flight, a number of tough calls have had to be made on their current playing squad.

For example, Clarets striker Ashley Barnes has been let go with his contract due to expire this summer.

Well, the same has gone for Clarets' defender Matthew Lowton, whose eight-year spell at the club is set to come to an end when his current deal expires at the end of June.

What has Matt Lowton said to Burnley supporters?

Just as Ashley Barnes had the chance to do, Burnley have given Lowton the opportunity to send an open letter to the club's supporters ahead of his exit.

Like Barnes, too, Lowton's message comes straight from the heart, with the defender opening up about his love for the club.

In the open letter published via Burnley's Twitter, Lowrton started by thanking the supporters: "It's just a huge thank you to everyone."

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time here. I'm glad we've had so much success and that we've brought the fans down to Turf Moor every week in their numbers.

"If you're from Burnley - you're a massive Burnley fan. It means so much to the town and with the culture here. I grasped that straight away.

"The fans have been great with me and my family over the years and I was happy to repay them. Hopefully, I did on the pitch by giving them 100%.

"We've seen this season it's been unbelievable and hopefully I'll be coming back and watching them in the future.

"I hope it goes from strength to strength because the love I have for this club - I can't really put into words."

What next for Matt Lowton?

At this stage, it remains unclear what the future and next season holds for Matt Lowton.

When not getting game time at Burnley, he was keen to get out on loan, spending the second half of the season at Huddersfield, but even there, he was not a first choice regular.

At 33, it seems likely that Lowton will continue with his career, with several clubs likely to be keen to add a player of his experience to their dressing room on a free transfer.

How much football Lowton plays next season, though, remains to be seen.