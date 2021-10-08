Matt Jay? Arsenal deal? Portsmouth transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January window

The 2021/22 campaign has not started the way Danny Cowley or the Portsmouth fanbase would’ve wanted but their comprehensive 4-0 win against Sunderland last weekend could well be the catalyst that kick-starts their season.

Pompey are now 11th, just four points back from the top six and only seven adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The January transfer window could provide a vital boost for the South Coast club as they look to win promotion back to the Championship and is now less than three months away.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined some Portsmouth transfer scenarios that could materialise in the winter window…

Winning the race for Matt Jay

There’s no doubt that Cowley’s squad could do with some attacking reinforcements.

John Marquis and Ellis Harrison have mustered just three goals each this term and looking at the sort of firepower some of their promotion rivals have, Pompey could do with bolstering their options in the January window.

Exeter City’s Matt Jay, who has scored 22 goals in his last 54 league games, is one player that has been linked.

Football League World has exclusively revealed that Barnsley, Millwall, and Ipswich Town are also keen on Jay ahead of the January window.

Winning the race for the 25-year-old could provide Cowley with a vital boost for the business end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Michael Jacobs departing

Michael Jacobs looked set to leave Fratton Park in the summer but his move to Ipswich Town collapsed and he remains a Pompey player.

He’s barely featured for Cowley this season and you feel the South Coast club will see January as another opportunity to get the winger, and his reportedly high wage, off their books.

Jacobs has thrived in League One in the past – scoring 32 times and adding 25 goals in 131 appearances – so there may well be suitors depending on the cost of the transfer.

Knowing Mark Ashton, the Tractor Boys may well reignite their interest if there’s a good deal to be done.

Signing young players from bigger clubs

Portsmouth have already signed five players on loan from clubs higher up the English football pyramid but it seems he could well be after more.

According to Hampshire Live, he was spotted watching a game between the Arsenal and Bournemouth academy sides recently – sparking speculation that he could be assessing players ahead of the January window.

It may well be that the Pompey boss is keen to strike a fresh deal with Arsenal in the winter window – having landed Miguel Azeez in the summer – or that he was watching one of the Cherries players and will look to swoop in a few months time.