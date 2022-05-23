Matt Ingram to Preston North End: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram has been linked with a move to Preston North End this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Lilywhites are interested in bringing the shot-stopper to Deepdale in the upcoming transfer window.

Ryan Lowe’s side will face competition from Luton Town for his signature, with the 28-year old having ended the campaign with the Hatters on emergency loan.

Here, we evaluate whether this would be a good move for the club and what Ingram could bring to the side…

Is it a good potential move?

This would be a good potential move for Preston to make, especially given the club’s current deficiencies between the sticks.

Lowe’s side currently holds no first team goalkeeper in its ranks which makes the position an absolute priority this transfer window.

Ingram showed at Luton that he can step up to a higher level having competed well in their play-off battle with Huddersfield Town.

Ingram has also performed well for Hull and would bring bags of experience with him to Deepdale.

Would he start?

Given the absolute lack of options in this position it is hard to see how Ingram wouldn’t start.

However it is likely that Preston will be looking at more than one goalkeeper to arrive at the club this summer.

But Ingram would most likely be arriving as a first choice option, with any other signing likely to be brought in as a back-up behind the 28-year old.

What does he offer?

Ingram has plenty of experience that he can offer to the team, with his stint at Luton only adding to that.

The goalkeeper has spent three seasons with Hull and was an important player during their promotion campaign in League One.

Ingram has proven he is a Championship level player and would bring great commitment to the team, good reflexes and a decent command of his area.