Matt Ingram makes Acun Ilicali claim amid new era at Hull City

Despite interest from other Championship sides, Matt Ingram has signed a new three year deal at Hull City this week.

It was a contract extension that looked somewhat in doubt since the new year after the goalkeeper lost his spot in the starting line-up to Nathan Baxter on loan from Chelsea.

Ingram ended up joining Luton on an emergency loan at the end of the season and featuring in their play-off campaign, so it comes as no surprise that they were one of the teams with reported interest in the player.

However, the 28-year-old has decided to stay put and he was keen to give new owner Acun Ilicali credit for the transformation of the club as he told Hull Live: “He’s revitalised the club and given it a new lease of life and it’s got big expectations. There’s going to be new signings, we’re going to need new signings.

“I love the club, I love the surroundings and obviously, the new ownership has contributed to me wanting to stay, but I feel there was enough for me to want to stay beforehand, though with the new ownership coming it, it’s made me want to stay even more.”

Furthermore, the goalkeeper feels that his time with Luton will have prepared him well for the season ahead as he said: “It was a hell of an experience. It was a bit weird coming into the team so late on; they’d done all the work to get into the play-offs and I just came in for the last two games of the season and the play-offs, so that was a little but weird, a little bit odd, but that experience for myself was invaluable and hopefully going into this season, I think our ambitions will be play-offs if not, automatic, so it should put me in good stead if we get there.”

The Verdict:

At the end of the season, it did look somewhat unlikely that the 28-year-old would be staying put especially as the Tigers expressed an interest in getting Baxter back on loan.

However, the goalkeeper has now signed his new deal with the club and looks set to be number one again next season.

It’s clear that under the new ownership, there are bigger aims at Hull and that is reflected by Ingram targeting the play-offs or promotion next season.

Ilicali has brought new expectations to the club but it will now be about whether they can live up to that and achieve what they are aiming for.